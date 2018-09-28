Kajal Aggarwal, a star of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has driven her fans crazy with her latest Instagram post. Recently, Aggarwal posted photos from Cambodia's Angkor Wat. Kajal Aggarwal made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na

The latest Instagram post by Kajal Aggarwal, a star of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has driven her fans crazy. Recently, Aggarwal posted photos from Cambodia’s Angkor Wat. Kajal Aggarwal made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai and had her first Telugu film release in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. That same year, she starred in the box office hit Chandamama and that’s how she got famous.

Talking about the series of pictures from Cambodia, Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous in a black and white striped crop top and palazzo set, rounding off her look with pretty kohled eyes, subtle makeup and glossy pink lips.

Her photos and videos go viral on social media in no time and her latest Instagram photo in a sleeveless striped top has already garnered 90,000 likes. She is one of the most bankable actors of Tollywood and is known for her versatility. She has even received Filmfare award for best actress for her amazing performance in Magadheera.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying her vacation with her family in Southeast Asia and keeps on updating her fans. Let’s have a look at some of Kajal Aggarwal’s sexiest photos!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More