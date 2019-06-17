Kajal Aggarwal, the queen of the South film industry will celebrate her birthday on June 19. When there are still two days left for her birthday, the actor has already started getting birthday wishes. See details inside.

When there are still two days for Kajal Aggarwal to turn 34, the birthday wishes have already started flowing in. The Baahubali actor, Rana Daggubati has wished Kajal Aggarwal Happy Birthday in advance along with Ramesh Bala and Thusi, who also wished the actor in advance. Everybody shared the common DP on their twitter account to wish the diva a very happy birthday in advance.

In the DP Kajal can be seen wearing a blue and yellow coloured saree with a full sleeved blouse and her hair open. She completed the Indian look with a heavy necklace and earrings. She adorned her forehead with a small red coloured bindi.

Ok @MsKajalAggarwal this one for you and your fans 🙂 #KajalBirthdayCDP. Happy birthday have a great one. pic.twitter.com/6rmF8Drn4l — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 17, 2019

Kajal Aggarwal was born on June 19, 1985. The Bollywood movie, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na marked her first step in the Industry in 2004. Her next Bollywood hit was Rohit Shetty’s directional Singham, the remake of a Tamil movie having the same name. She was next seen in Neeraj Pandey’s directional Special 26, a crime thriller.

The diva will be seen in Comali, Indian 2 and Ranarangam. The queen of Southern film industry has earned equal fame in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. Magadheera has been the biggest hit of her career. The actor has come a long way over the decade. She has won SIIMA Award for Best Actress (Critics) – Tamil for Thuppakki and Youth Icon of South Indian Cinema in 2013.

The actor is in very good terms with Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Akkineni. She was seen with Samantha in Mersal.

