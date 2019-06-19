Kajal Aggarwal birthday: As the actor turns one year older today lets take a look at some of her hottest pictures inside. From carrying an embellished dress with white sneakers to rocking in a saree and ethnic ensembles, Kajal Aggarwal is one hot star and these photos are a proof. Check them out.

Kajal Aggarwal birthday: Bollywood beauty and south Indian superstar celebrates her birthday today and on the occasion of her 34th birthday lets take a look at some of her hottest pictures. Known for her style and humor the fashionista has never left an opportunity to amaze her 10 million fans! Be it a dress, or saree or any other ensemble, the diva can slay in any attire!

Going by her Instagram profile, birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal has got flawless skin and personal style statement. Its something that not every actress can carry. Apart from being a fashionista, an actor, a television host the diva is also a singer and has sung in her movie Chakravyuha.

Kajal Aggarwal started her acting career back in 2005 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na ? with Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai but didn’t bag breakthrough until the later years. Some of her movies which made her the star she is now are- Lakshmi Kalyanam, Chandamama, Porudu, Magadheera, Singham, Mr. Perfect, Dhada, Businessman, Naayak, Special 26, Darling, Janatha Garage, Arya 2, and many more.

Let’s take a look at some of her hot photos here:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has one busy year with back to back four movies among which she will also feature with Kamal Haasan in his last film Indian 2. The movie will mark as the second sequel of hit move Indian and is set to be one hit starrer.

Apart from Indian 2, Kajal was last seen in Paris Paris which was Bollywood hit movie queen remake.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App