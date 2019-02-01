Good news for Kajal Aggarwal's fans is the actor will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's movie Queen's Tamil remake. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on February 15, 2019. In an Interview, Kajal shared that she has tried to give a real and authentic touch to her character in order to keep it different from Queen.

Kangana Ranaut’s hit movie Queen has been remade in four different languages Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Good news for Kajal Aggarwal’s fans is the actor will feature in the Tamil make which will hit the silver screens soon. Recently, the actor discussed in an Interview that how difficult it was to depict a role which is already being loved by its fans. The Tollywood star quoted an aspect of the Tamil version Paris Paris which makes the movie different from Queen. She further shared the discussions she had from the director before the film.

She said that she is best known for pre-preparing herself for the character she would play in the film. She added that she wanted to give a real and authentic touch to the character and that is what will make Paris Paris different from Queen. She also said that she wanted people to remember Kajal’s character as a whole instead of considering Kangana’s version. Further, she appreciated Kangana’s hard work and the impact that Kangana has left on her fans minds is simply amazing. The film Paris Paris is likely to hit the silver screens on February 15, 2019. Kajal Aggarwal is counted amongst the most hardworking actors and till now has served the best roles in the industry with her talent and efforts.

