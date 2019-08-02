Kajal Aggarwal fan pays Rs 60 lakhs to meet Tamil actor, gets duped by fraudsters: Die-hard fan of Kajal Aggarwal got duped of Rs 60 lakhs by fraudsters as he intended on meeting the star. First, he was asked for 50k then realizing he comes from a great family was asked for more money.

Kajal Aggarwal fan pays Rs 60 lakhs to meet Tamil actor, gets duped by fraudsters: Kajal Aggarwal has reached a long way in her career from making her debut into Tollywood to making a name for herself in Bollywood, Kajal Aggarwal has worked with all the A-listers be it JR NTR, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan and many more.

As the social media sensation woos fans with her photos and videos on her social media handles her fans are crazy to meet her and one such fan who was dying to meet Kajal Aggarwal paid Rs 60 lakhs on a website and got duped by fraudsters. According to reports, the youngster came across a gang of fraudsters through a website which promised him that he will meet Kajal Aggarwal if he can pay Rs 50,000, and later he shared his account details with them and was duped of Rs 60 lakhs.

After the fraudsters gathered more information on him and got to know he comes from a good financial background, the fraudsters kept on asking for money and he paid a total of Rs 60 lakhs in three installments. When asked for more money, the youngster refused and in return, he got threatened that they will leak his pictures and photos due to which he ran away to Kolkata where police officers found him hiding and hence the details came up about him getting duped. According to reports, police have taken film producer Sarvana Kumar in custody for questioning based on the youngster’s complaint.

Kajal Aggarwal started her career back in 2005 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na but got her breakthrough with Tollywood movies. In a span of fourteen years, Kajal Aggarwal has made a name for herself in the industry and has managed to gain more than 10 million followers on Instagram.

