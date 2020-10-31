Film actress Kajal Aggarwal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu yesterday. The couple’s wedding was held in Mumbai in Taj Mahal Palace hotel. See viral wedding photographs of Kajal and Gautam here.

Photographs from the wedding celebrations of actor Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu have been going viral on social media. The two of them got married yesterday i.e. October 30.

Kajal and Gautam can be seen fulfilling different marital customs in the photographs that have come out. Kajal was seen wearing a stunning red coloured lehenga while Gautam had donned a traditional sherwani. The wedding took place in Mumbai’s esteemed Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

Another image of the hotel’s main hall was also uploaded online in which the floral design in which the hotel was decorated can be seen. The whole wedding was said to have been kept low profile as not a lot of people were invited and all followed coronavirus guidelines.

View this post on Instagram #kajgautkitched 💛 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 29, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

Sometime before the wedding, a filtered image of Kajal had been uploaded by her in which she seemed to be getting ready for the wedding. The image had been captioned, “Calm before the storm”. Earlier, she had also uploaded images of her Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies. In the former picture, she can be seen showcasing her palms which were done in mehndi or henna while in the latter picture, her face covered in haldi or turmeric can be seen.

Kajal shocked her fans and followers when she announced her wedding. She wrote on Instagram, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

