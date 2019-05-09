Kajal Aggarwal hot photo: The ever so gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal started her acting career back in 2005 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi but didn’t bag breakthrough until college drama movie Chandamama in 2007.

Kajal Aggarwal hot photo: One of the most bankable actresses of the Tollywood as well as Bollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal needs no introduction from her hot photoshoots to her amazing acting style Kajal has etched her mark in the hearts of millions of fans in a very short span of time. The ever so gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal started her acting career back in 2005 with Kyun! Ho Gaya NA opposite Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi but didn’t bag breakthrough until college drama movie Chandamama in 2007.

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle to share some photos from her recent photoshoot and oh Boy! She is a sight to behold. Dressed in a black crop top and beige pants, Kajal Aggarwal has complemented her look with wavy hair, kohled eyes, nude lipstick, and shimmery eye shadow. The post has already crossed 250k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her curvaceous body and her beauty.

Some of her movies from her old days are- Pourudu, Pazhani, Aatadista, Saroja, Bommalattam, Modhi Vilayadu, Magadheera, Ganesh Just Ganesh, Arya 2, Om Shanti, Darling, Naan Mahaan Alla, Mr Perfect, Special 26, Naayak, Jilla, Baadshah, Yevadu, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Vivegam, Mersal, Awe, and many other such movies.

Take a look at her photo here:

Watch her full movie Temper here:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Paris Paris, Komali, Sita and Sharwa 27. One such awaited movie of the year is Indian 2 where she will be featuring opposite Kamal Haasan. The movie has already created much buzz among the fans as it marks as the last movie of the Tollywood superstar Kamal Haasan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App