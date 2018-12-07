Kajal Aggarwal hot photos: Talking about Kajal Aggarwal latest photo, the diva is dressed in a body-hugging black plunging neckline black and white striped crop top with check pattern pencil skirt. The diva has complemented her 90's look with curled hair, kohled eyes, and dark pink lipstick. The picture in a span of a few hours has garnered 250k likes and the comments sections are pouring with compliments for her new look.

Kajal Aggarwal hot photos: One of the sexiest actress of the Bollywood as well as the Tollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal, who is famous for her drop dead gorgeous looks and her sexy avatar has taken social media by storm again with her latest pictures. Donning a check pattern black and white dress Kajal looks beautiful as she poses for the camera. The Singham fame started her acting career with Bollywood hit Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite diva Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi in 2004.

Talking about Kajal Aggarwal latest photo, the diva is dressed in a body-hugging black plunging neckline black and white striped crop top with check pattern pencil skirt. The diva has complemented her 90’s look with curled hair, kohled eyes, and dark pink lipstick. The picture in a span of a few hours has garnered 250k likes and the comments sections are pouring with compliments for her new look. Take a look at the picture here:

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal’s latest film Kavacham opposite Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda released today, the film is receiving a big thumbs up from all her fans. Moreover, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen opposite south Indian star Kamal Hassan in Indian 2. Take a look at some of her sexiest pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More