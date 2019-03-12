Kajal Aggarwal photos: One of the finest actresses of the Tollywood as well as Bollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal needs no introduction from her dance moves to sexy photoshoots, Kajal has never left a chance to amaze her fans with her sexy photos. Taking to her official Instagram handle KAjal looks beautiful as ever dressed in a maxi denim dress with brown wrap around skirt. She has compleated her look with big hoop earrings, aviators, kohled eyes and nude lipstick.
The picture in a span of just a few minutes has crossed 100k plus views and the count seems unstoppable! A few days back the diva shared pictures of her dressed in a Banarasi blue-black saree, where she was posing amid trees. She had compleated her ethnic avatar with a small black bindi, red glossy lipstick and kohled eyes.
Take a look at her photos here:
On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan. the movie has already a lot of buzz among the fans and fans are going gaga over it already!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5Nx0uRu_YE
Leave a Reply