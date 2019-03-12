Kajal Aggarwal photos: South fame Kajal Aggarwal has featured in many Bollywood and Tollywood films. Some of her movies are Temper, Singham, Ganesh Just Ganesh, Arya 2, Mr Perfect, Veera, Maattrraan, Dhada, Sarocharu, Naayak, Special 26, Kavacham, Size Zero, Maari, etc

Kajal Aggarwal photos: One of the finest actresses of the Tollywood as well as Bollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal needs no introduction from her dance moves to sexy photoshoots, Kajal has never left a chance to amaze her fans with her sexy photos. Taking to her official Instagram handle KAjal looks beautiful as ever dressed in a maxi denim dress with brown wrap around skirt. She has compleated her look with big hoop earrings, aviators, kohled eyes and nude lipstick.

The picture in a span of just a few minutes has crossed 100k plus views and the count seems unstoppable! A few days back the diva shared pictures of her dressed in a Banarasi blue-black saree, where she was posing amid trees. She had compleated her ethnic avatar with a small black bindi, red glossy lipstick and kohled eyes.

Take a look at her photos here:

On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan. the movie has already a lot of buzz among the fans and fans are going gaga over it already!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5Nx0uRu_YE

