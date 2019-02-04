Kajal Aggarwal sexy photos: One of the hottest actresses of both Tollywood and Bollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest photoshoot and oh boy! Kajal looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 175k likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her beauty.

Kajal Aggarwal sexy photos: Magadheera star known for her bold style statement and her killer body has once again taken social media by storm. Recently, Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her dressed in a high slit orange coloured gown, most people wouldn’t have been able to carry such a colour but Kajal Aggarwal can slay anything! Styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin and donning an Ankita studio design kajal looks hot as ever in her latest Instagram post. She has complemented her look with bold gold earrings and rings. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 175k likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her beauty.

The diva started her acting career back in 2004 with Bollywood Hindi language movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and made her Tollywood debut in the very same year. But got her breakthrough in 2009 with Magadheera and Chandamama which made her a social media sensation with more than 9 million followers on Instagram. Take a look at her pictures from her latest photoshoot here:

On the work front, Kajal will have one busy year with back to back movies lined up among which one movie which has alkready made quite a buzz among the fans is Indian 2 which will mark as the second sequel to 1996 film. The movie Indian 2 will star Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles and is set to release soon. The movie will be Kamal sir’s last movie before he retires from the acting industry.

