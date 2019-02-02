Actress and a model Kajal Aggarwal is best known for her outstanding performances in Telugu and Tamil movies. Not only this, but the hardworking actor also participates in various stage shows and is also a celebrity endorser for products and brands. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos dazzling in a sea green dress. With heavy earrings, subtle makeup and straight hair, the actor kill the Internet with her looks. She has further completed her looks with a light colour shrug which is complimenting her outfit well. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered more than 2 lakh likes on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

Kajal Aggarwal commenced her career in Bollywood in the year 2004 with the movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and Telugu film in the year 2007 with the movie Lakshmi Kalyanam. The turning point of the actor was from the film Magadheera which was ranked to be among the highest-grossing Telugu films and she got a lot of praises for her performance as well.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for the beautiful Jewelry mommy @vinayagg2060 ❤️

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

💄 @vishalcharanmakeuphair 💇🏻‍♀️ @divya.naik25

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 

It is not the first time when the diva has uploaded her alluring photos. The actor masters this talent and keeps impressing her fans with phenomenal roles on-screen and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base of about 9.2 million followers on Instagram which proves that the heartthrob conquers the heart of her fans.

View this post on Instagram

💄💇🏻‍♀️&📸 @divya.naik25 💙

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

c o n t e m p l a t i v e

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

This is my List of gratitude, sorry for rambling but this must be done 🙂 -Extremely grateful for all the love and appreciation for my films #Awe #MLA #Kavacham and look forward to the releases coming up #ParisParis #Indian2 #Sita #Comali -The genuine and grounded people I met along the way, caught up with trusted old friends and made some fabulous new ones. -Sadhguru for your blessings and helping me connect with my inner self (its a long journey and I’ve not even seen the surface as yet but I’m so excited!) -Personally, god’s been kind and I’m in the pinkest of health after a slightly scary start to the year. -I’m extremely grateful for my amazing family and friends without who I wouldn’t be as motivated and complete. -My baby ISHAAN, my joie de vivre. Life has taken on a whole new meaning after him. -A chance to further strengthen my bond with the land that gave me everything, in my own little way, this made me run a marathon in January (I’d never have done it otherwise! And now I’m fully addicted) The time I spent contemplating and reflecting upon how I want to envision my life and grow further. The time I spent working, learning from the best and sharpening my skill. Also, adding new skill (my favourite part is always this!) There’s so much joy in expanding your potential. The books I read, travels, places that I was fortunate to explore, and the most exciting has been the wonderful adventures. Some planned and many, totally unexpected! This is what truly keeps me going. 2018 you’ve been one hell of a stunner! 19, you better kick ass. #1dayto2019

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 