Kajal Aggarwal is among the hardworking actors who is best known for her phenomenal performances in Tamil and Telugu films. Recently, the actor uploaded her latest pictures dolled up in a sea green gown, which is looking stunning on her. The hottie has a massive fan following and keeps entertaining them with hot photos.

Actress and a model Kajal Aggarwal is best known for her outstanding performances in Telugu and Tamil movies. Not only this, but the hardworking actor also participates in various stage shows and is also a celebrity endorser for products and brands. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos dazzling in a sea green dress. With heavy earrings, subtle makeup and straight hair, the actor kill the Internet with her looks. She has further completed her looks with a light colour shrug which is complimenting her outfit well. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered more than 2 lakh likes on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

Kajal Aggarwal commenced her career in Bollywood in the year 2004 with the movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and Telugu film in the year 2007 with the movie Lakshmi Kalyanam. The turning point of the actor was from the film Magadheera which was ranked to be among the highest-grossing Telugu films and she got a lot of praises for her performance as well.

It is not the first time when the diva has uploaded her alluring photos. The actor masters this talent and keeps impressing her fans with phenomenal roles on-screen and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base of about 9.2 million followers on Instagram which proves that the heartthrob conquers the heart of her fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More