Known to sway the audience with her choice of films and style quotient, Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal has kickstarted 2018 on a high note. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Kajal has featured on the cover of fashion magazine Wedding vows. Making a statement in an ethnic avatar, Kajal is looking stunning in a stunning pink Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga.

Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is a stunner and she knows it. As she continues to charm the audience on the big screen with her on-screen charm and impeccable acting, she is no less than a social media sensation and knows how to woo her fans with her breathtaking photos. Taking a step into 2019, Kajal has made an appearance on the cover of fashion magazine Wedding Wows and the cover is breaking the Internet.

Looking absolutely marvelous, Kajal is seen donning a stunning pink lehenga with an embellished blouse and frill dupatta designed by celebrity designer Falguni and Shane Peacock. With middle-parted hair, Kajal is accentuating her look with statement earrings and a plum lip shade. As she poses against a royal backdrop, she looks no less than a princess on the magazine cover.

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s latest magazine cover here:

Deemed as one of the most gorgeous and desirable women of Indian Film Industry, Kajal Aggarwal has featured in not just Tollywood but also Bollywood films. Post her latest release Kavacham, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the upcoming film Paris Paris, which is the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bollywood film Queen.

Have a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s beautiful photos that make fans go gaga over her:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More