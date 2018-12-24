Kajal Aggarwal photos: On December 24, 2018, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest photo shoot, dressed in a Rahul Mishra creation Kajal looks hot as she poses for the camera in beautifully embroidered red lehenga. The picture in a span of just an hour has managed to garner 150k likes and the count seems unstoppable. Kajal has complemented her ethnic style with kohled eyes, shimmery red eyeshadow, and glossy red lipstick.

Kajal Aggarwal photos: One of the finest actresses of the Tollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal, has once again taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram posts. The Tamil actor made her acting debut in 2004 opposite Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na but got her breakthrough with the box office hit Chandamama and Magadheera which bagged her recognition in the industry.

On December 24, 2018, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest photo shoot, dressed in a Rahul Mishra creation Kajal looks hot as she poses for the camera in beautifully embroidered red lehenga. The picture in a span of just an hour has managed to garner 150k likes and the count seems unstoppable. Kajal has complemented her ethnic style with kohled eyes, shimmery red eyeshadow, and glossy red lipstick. Take a look at her pictures here:

Singham fame Kajal Aggarwal has been honoured with many awards among which she has also bagged four consecutive awards for Best Actress for her film Magadheera, Darling, Mr Perfect and Govindu Andarivadele. On the work front, she will be next seen opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. Take a look at some of her sexiest pictures here:

