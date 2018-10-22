Kajal Aggarwal photos: Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal is back to charm the audience with another mesmerising photoshoot. In the photos shared on her Instagram account, Kajal looks beautiful as she strikes a pose for the camera. Donning a white top with blue ripped denims, Kajal looks ethereal in the photos.

From ruling the silver screen with her phenomenal on-screen performances to taking social media by storm with her beautiful photos, Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal has carved a place for herself in the hearts of the audience. After a mesmerising photoshoot in which Kajal was seen striking poses in a bed of roses, the diva took to her official Instagram account on October 22 to share new photos with her fans and followers.

Seated on a comfortable sofa, Kajal can be reflecting her natural self in the photos. Donning a simple white top styled with ripped blue denims, the actor completed her look with soft curly hair and natural makeup. While in the first photo Kajal is seen looking away from the camera, she is seen peering through one’s heart with her soft gaze in the second photo, as she plays with a strand of her hair.

Shared on her official Instagram handle, the photos have received more than 258, 892 likes and the count seems unstoppable. With this, the comment section under the photo is flooded with compliments showered by her fans and followers, who cannot get enough of her charming looks.

After making her debut in 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Kajal ventured into Telugu film industry with her film Lakshmi Kalyanam followed by Chandamama, Magadheera, Darling, Mr Perfect, Temper, Khaidi No. 150 and many more. She has also starred in Tamil films like Naan Mahaan Alla, Maattrraan, Vivegam and Mersal. It is this commercial and critically acclaimed success that has earned Kajal the status of one of the most sought-after female actors in Indian cinema.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More