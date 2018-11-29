Kajal Aggarwal photos: Known to charm the audience with her phenomenal acting skills and mesmerising on-screen presence, Kajal Aggarwal is stealing hearts with her latest photoshoot. Donning a peach off-shoulder gown, the diva looks absolutely stunning in her latest photos as she vacations in Dubai. The photos, shared by Kajal on her official Instagram account, are taking social media by storm.

With her undeniable charm and impressive acting skills, Kajal Aggarwal has not just made a mark in Tollywood but also in the hearts of fans. As she continues to deliver exceptional performances, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to mesmerise everyone with her glamorous looks on social media. On November 29, Kajal took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks exceptionally beautiful.

Donning a floral off-shoulder gown that is ruffled from her torso to all the way to the bottom, Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning as she strikes a powerful pose. The peach gown is not only accentuating her curvaceous figure but also making it look like an hourglass. To amp up her look, she has tied her hair in a low ponytail with a few hair strands framing her face beautifully.

In another photo shared by Kajal, she can be seen striking a mesmerising pose on a mini cruise against the background of Dubai skyline. As she arches her back in a floral gown, Kajal is looking breathtaking in this picturesque location.

Have a look at another photo shared by Kajal Aggarwal from the same trip:

While the first photo has garnered more than 166K likes, the another one has garnered 233,455 likes. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with compliments praising her stunning looks and mesmerising persona. On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and later delivered notable performances in Telugu and Tamil film industry.

