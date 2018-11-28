Kajal Aggarwal photos: Known to charm the audience with her on-screen performances and stunning looks, Kajal Aggarwal has shared her latest photo on Instagram that is leaving everyone mesmerised. Donning an off-shoulder peach floral gown, the actor is seen posing on the edge of a cruiser and looks effortlessly beautiful. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 400K likes.

Kajal Aggarwal photos: With her on-screen charm, stunning looks and commendable performances, Kajal Aggarwal has emerged as one of the most sought-after and bankable actors of Tollywood. As she continues to deliver hit performances on the big screen, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to make a mark on social media with her stunning photos that make everyone go gaga over her. As a pleasant surprise for all her fans, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo.

Posting a photo from her vacation in Dubai, Kajal can be seen standing on the edge of a pocket cruiser as the skyline of Dubai peaks through the background. Looking absolutely stunning, the actor is seen donning an off-shoulder peach floral gown in the photo. As she kept her makeup and accessories minimal, it is Kajal’s beautiful gown and stunning smile that is stealing all the limelight in the photo.

Interestingly, shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already crossed 400K likes on the photo-sharing platform and the count is increasing rapidly with every passing second, reflecting the diva’s sheer charm and massive fandom.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has starred in hit Telugu films like Khaidi No 150, Temper, Mr Perfect, Darling, Magadheera as well as Tamil films like Mersal, Vivegam, Maattrraan and many more. In Bollywood, Kajal Aggarwal has starred in films like Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Special 26 and Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More