One of the most famous and sexiest actresses of south industry, Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the picture Tollywood actress can be seen donning a beautiful golden delicate embroidered lengha, she has complemented her look with heavy gold jewellery, which looks superb on her. Her makeup is subtle with kohled eyes and nude lipstick.

The Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal made her Bollywood debut in 2004 opposite Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and in 2007 she starred in her first Telugu film titled Lakshmi Kalyanam. The very same year, she got famous for her box office hit Chandamama opposite Sindhu Menon, Siva Balaji, Navdeep Palapollu and Nagababu.

The best part of her look was her hairdo, generally, women prefer keeping their hair open with traditional outfits, but Kajal made a small ponytail and flaunted her shimmery jewellery.

The credit behind such a beautiful picture also goes to the photographer, who captured her in the right light and angle with apt expressions.

The fashionmonger has featured in various blockbusters such as darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Temper, Khaidi No 150, Thuppakki, Jilla, Magadheera, among others and has a huge fan following of 8.4 million followers on her official Instagram handle.

