Kajal Aggarwal latest photos: Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is ruling hearts as well as social media with her latest photos on Instagram. In the photos, Kajal is looking mesmerising in a natural yet glowing avatar. Dressed in a white outfit, the diva can be seen posing in a bed of roses. After Kajal shared the photos, her fans and followers could not stop showering compliments on her beautiful photos.

Kajal Aggarwal latest photos: When it comes to sweeping the audience with her phenomenal on-screen performance and gorgeous looks, trust no one but Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal. As she continues to rule over hearts, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely phenomenal. Sharing a photo clicked by celebrity photographer Sambhav Raj, Kajal took social media by storm with her stunning avatar.

Dressed in a beautiful white outfit, Kajal looks ethereal as she strikes a pose on a bed of roses. To amp up the look, Kajal kept her makeup minimal and let her hair loose and messy, which is making fans go gaga over her beauty. Looking at the photo, one can say that Kajal is undoubtedly the queen of hearts and one of the most good-looking actors of the South film industry.

Along with this, Kajal also shared a photo in which she can be seen looking ethereal in a white polka dress. After Kajal shared the photo on her Instagram account, the photo was showered with likes and comments. Receiving over 269,173 and 113, 189 likes respectively, fans cannot stop gushing over Kajal Aggarwal’s stunning avatar.

Known to rule the silver screen, Kajal made her acting debut with Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na in 2008 and subsequently made her Telugu debut with the film Lakshmi Kalyanayam. However, she gained recognition with blockbuster film Chandamama and Magadheera. With this, the diva has also starred in Telugu films like Darling, Brindavanam, Temper, Khaidi No. 150, Tamil films like Mersal, Thuppakki and Vivegam and Bollywood films like Singham and Special 26.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s photos that take social media by storm:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More