Kajal Aggarwal shared her pictures in a beautiful navy blue dress, the actress shared 6 pictures in different poses and every pose is bold and unique, go through the article to see the pictures

Kajal Aggarwal latest pictures: Fans are hooked seeing the bold avatar of the actress!

Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is raising the temperature through her latest bewitching pictures. The actress shared these pictures on her official Instagram handle and is stunning in this beautiful navy blue dress. Kajal shared 6 pictures in different poses and she is totally slaying in every pose. With 11.8 million followers on Instagram Kajal has a huge fan following and these exclusive shots of the actress is definitely a sweet treat for her fans.

Here are the pictures:

This beautiful navy tulle slip dress is having hand-embroidered 3D flowers which are enhancing the glamour of the dress. this dress is designed by Sunaina Khera, her designs are preferred by many Bollywood actresses like Yami Gautam, Kalki Koechlin, Tara Sutaria, Jhanvi Kapoor and many more. Kajal’s messy hair which is looking apt on the look is styled by Vishal Charan and Medha Wadekar and these bold and beautiful shots are captured by Sumanth Tittu.

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the Bollywood film Kyun!Ho Gaya Na in 2004. in the year 2007, her first Telugu film Lakshi Kalyanam was released and she stepped in South film industry. Kajal’s career got hype in 2009 when she worked in historic fictional film Magadheera which was a big hit and had a massive collection in the Box office. Kajal was seen opposite Ajay Devgan in Singham(2011) and this film was a big hit and after that, she appeared in Special 26(2013), this film was also a box office success.

Born on 19 June 1985 Kajal Aggarwal is an established actress in 3 film industries that are, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. She got nominated 5 times for the Filmfare award, she won SIIMA Award for the best actress – Tamil for the film Thupakki in 2013 and in the same year she won the award of Youth Icon of South Indian Cinema. Kajal achieved many things in her life and today is one of the most adorable actresses in the industry.

