Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal, who has featured in a number of Tamil and Telugu blockbusters such as Magadheera, Darling, Govindudu Andarivadele, Mr. Perfect, Thuppakki, Brindaavanam, among many others has now become a social media sensation and is also known as the Instagram queen. She has a massive fan following on over 8.6 million followers on her official Instagram account and keeps posting sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account which drive her millions of fans crazy!

She has a huge fan following on social media and her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet. In the photo, we see Kajal Aggarwal dressed in a white top and the best thing about the photo is that it’s her reflection that we see in the adorable photo. Kajal Aggarwal’s smile and her natural look is what make the photo even prettier. Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most sensational Tollywood actresses who has even featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Singham, Special 26, and Kyon Ho Gaya Na! She is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the Tollywood and Kollywood industry and has now become a social media sensation.

Her latest Instagram photo has been breaking the Internet!

