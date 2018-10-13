Kajal Aggarwal Instagram post: Kajal Aggarwal who has always kept her fans updated with her stunning photos. Be it her photographs in traditionals or modern outfits, she has always kept her fans curious about her latest posts. This time too she has also made her fans' day after posting a photograph, however unlike every time, this time she is excited about approaching festival Vijay Dashmi.

Kajal Aggarwal looks excited for Vijay Dashmi in her latest photo, view pic

Kajal Aggarwal Instagram post: Tamil actor Kajal Aggarwal is full of excitement to celebrate the approaching Vijay Dashmi and her latest post on social media is a proof. She has shared a photograph on Instagram. In the photograph, she posed happily for cameras with a decorated arrow in her hand. Soon after the comments section was bombarded with the festive wishes.

Till now the post has garnered 1, 62, 902 likes. Unlike every time, she has tried different in selecting her wardrobe choice. Ditching traditional she donned a white balloon top for an Instagram click. As usual, her mesmerising smile added a glee in the photograph and made her look beautiful in her outfit.

She has also shared another photo from her photoshoot. The shyness on her face made her to look like a perfect newlywed bride. In the photograph, she looks ethereal in her traditional outfit. Donning a golden glittery lehenga, Kajal Aggarwal looks beautiful in her outfit. For keeping her hair loose and dewy makeup, she receives brownie points for playing her fashion game safely.

This photograph has already garnered 261, 341 likes and undoubtedly she is continued to rule on social media.

Kajal Aggarwal has a massive fan following on social media. Stunning Kajal Aggarwal has also made sure to keep her fans updated with the latest posts on Instagram. Check out her more photographs where she looks gorgeous as ever.

Apart from Tamil and Telugu movies, Kajal Aggarwal has been featured in several Bollywood films such as Special 26, Singham. She has given blockbuster hits in both Tamil and Telugu film industry.

