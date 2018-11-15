South Indian beauty Kajal Aggarwal is one of the phenomenal actors in the industry who enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. With her trendy fashion sense and sizzling Instagram stills, she manages to grab a lot of attention among fans. This time too, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to post a stunning monochrome photo of her. Kajal is looking absolutely gorgeous in this black and white still and her eyes are doing the talking.

Kajal Aggarwal has once again mesmerised her fans with a stunning avatar!

South Indian beauty Kajal Aggarwal is one of the phenomenal actors in the industry who enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. With her trendy fashion sense and sizzling Instagram stills, she manages to grab a lot of attention among fans. Kajal is known for her superb acting skills in the south Indian film industry. Treating her fans off-screen with tons of astonishing stills make her one of the universal favourites.

This time too, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to post a stunning monochrome photo of her. Kajal is looking absolutely gorgeous in this black and white still and her eyes are doing the talking. The photo seems to be from a recent photo shoot of her. Donning a beautiful black gown, Kajal is slaying with her looks. She is carrying a beachy wavy hairdo and has accessorised it with drop earrings. Have a look:

Kajal Aggarwal is popular for her roles in Tamil and Telegu cinema but she also has her footprints in the Bollywood industry. Movies like Singham, special 26 and others gave her a rise in Hindi cinema increasing the craze for her. Miss Aggarwal has some best of her works in the south film industry such as Businessman, Govindudu Andarivadele, Maattrraan, Brindavanam.

Being an avid social media user, Kajal keeps on updating her fans with her latest photos. Every time she puts up something, it creates a buzz on the social media and this time too, her photo has already garnered 220, 852 likes in just a few hours with a flooded comment section. Take a glimpse at some of her best captures!

