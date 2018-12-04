Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and diva Kajal Aggarwal starrer superhit song Chandamama from the blockbuster Telugu film Businessman has crossed 3 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. In the song, we see Kajal Aggarwal showing her sexy dance moves and flaunting her sexy curves.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and diva Kajal Aggarwal starrer superhit song Chandamama from the blockbuster Telugu film Businessman has crossed 3 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. In the song, we see Kajal Aggarwal showing her sexy dance moves and flaunting her sexy curves. Dressed in a sizzling pink saree with a hot blue blouse, Kajal Aggarwal looks tempting as she showcases her sexy latka-jhatkas. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, looks dapper in a blue shirt with red jeans.

The song has once again gone viral on social media and is being loved by fans! Mahesh Babu and Kajal Agarwal’s sizzling chemistry in the video has set social media on fire! Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular faces in the Telugu film industry! She has also featured in a number of Bollywood films and is known to be one of the sexiest actresses in the industry. Mahesh Babu is a superstar and their film Businessman emerged as one of the most successful films of that year!

From their dance moves in the video song to their sizzling chemistry, everything about the song is amazing and therefore it has crossed millions of views on the video-sharing platform YouTube. Kajal Aggarwal is also a social media sensation!

