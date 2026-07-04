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Home > Entertainment News > Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Her Deep Connection With Ramayana, Praises Yash’s Dedication To The Epic

Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Her Deep Connection With Ramayana, Praises Yash’s Dedication To The Epic

Kajal Aggarwal has officially confirmed her role as Mandodari, Ravana's wife, in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming two-part Ramayana adaptation. Speaking to Zoom, the actress clarified that her screen time in Part 1 remains limited as the first installment features minimal portions set in Lanka. She further expressed immense gratitude for being part of the global project and lauded her co-star and co-producer Yash for his extreme professionalism and dedication on set.

Kajal Aggarwal, Image Credits- Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 23:54 IST

The jigsaw pieces relating to Nitesh Tiwari’s eagerly awaited two-part epic Ramayana saga are finally getting assembled. Ending her silence regarding her part in the film, Kajal Aggarwal has now come forward to reveal that she will be playing Mandodari, the wife of Demon King Ravana and Queen of Lanka.

Speaking to Zoom in an exclusive interview, the actress threw some light on how audiences should brace themselves for her character’s journey, taking the plunge to discuss her part in the first chapter of the two-part movie event.

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Why Is Kajal Aggarwal’s Role Limited in Ramayana Part 1?

Talking about the structure of the film, Kajal clarified that the first part of the duology deals mainly with the opening parts of the epic story and thus the golden land of Lanka would feature much less in the beginning itself.

“We have only shot part one, of course, and Lanka features less in that, and I am Mandodari. So obviously, my role is very limited.”

While there is not much screen time in Part 1, Kajal was completely elated to be a part of the project and considered it as a milestone for Indian cinema at an international level:

“Notwithstanding all that, it has been great. It has been wonderful to be a part of such an opus which will be world film. World cinema is a wonderful feeling and I am really grateful.”

 

How Did Doordarshan Nostalgia Shape Her Connection to the Film?

Kajal found joining this movie very spiritually and nostalgic for her. She mentioned that the Ramayana has a deep root in the culture of her generation and that its portrayal on the television screen a few decades back is an example of a communal experience.

She remembered how people used to gather in their whole neighbourhoods every Sunday morning to watch the Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar on Door Darshan. 

“Ramayanam is like every house’s story,” Kajal stated. “So for me, it’s something that’s so important culturally, spiritually. I feel so connected with the story and with everything that we are doing.”

What Was It Like Working With Yash as Ravana?

Kajal further reveals how it has been great to have worked up close and personal with pan-Indian star Yash, the actor who has played her husband on screen, Ravana. Apart from his acting skills, the KGF star has also been actively involved as a co-producer along with the veteran visual effects guru, Namit Malhotra.

“He is an absolutely brilliant actor. I’ve always loved watching his performances and being able to work with him on this film has been incredible. He’s very committed to the film and he’s very professional too.”

Ramayana remains one of IMDb’s most anticipated Indian films ahead of even massive commercial action movies like King and Alpha, thanks to the directorial skills of Nitesh Tiwari. While Mandodari will make her appearance in Part 1 as a brief tease only, her real weight on both emotional and moral grounds will be revealed later in the finale in Lanka.

ALSO READ: What Inspired Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Gayatri Mantra-Kalma Artwork? Here Is The Full Story

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Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Her Deep Connection With Ramayana, Praises Yash’s Dedication To The Epic
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Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Her Deep Connection With Ramayana, Praises Yash’s Dedication To The Epic
Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Her Deep Connection With Ramayana, Praises Yash’s Dedication To The Epic
Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Her Deep Connection With Ramayana, Praises Yash’s Dedication To The Epic
Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Her Deep Connection With Ramayana, Praises Yash’s Dedication To The Epic

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