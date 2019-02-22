Kajal Aggarwal photo: In the latest photo shared by Kajal Aggarwal on her official Instagram account, the Tamil actress is looking beautiful in a printed dress with red high heels and a black long blazer. She is off on a vacation from where she is sharing some glimpse of her looks.

Kajal Aggarwal, who is best known for her amazing performance in films like Govindudu Andarivadele, Naan Mahaan Alla, Temper, among many others has been making her fans fall in love with her even more with her stunning Instagram photos and videos. In the latest photo shared by Kajal Aggarwal on her official Instagram account, the Tamil actress is looking beautiful in a printed dress with red high heels and a black long blazer. Her pose is very sexy and has left her hair open. Her smile is very pretty and attractive.

Kajal Aggarwal is also a social media sensation with 9 million followers who been Awarded in CineMAA for Best Tamil Actress, and her role in Govindudu Andarivadele got her nominated for Best Telugu Actress. She had seen in a Hindi Movie debut Singham, opposite to Ajay Devgan in 2012 for which she been Award for Best Female Actress in Filmfare.

The gorgeous actress posted three new photos in which she is posing against wooden doors, looking flawlessly perfect. Her fans are going crazy over her adorable poses, even the background scenario is been highly praised. Fans are asking over and over again about the location because of the caption she wrote in one of her posts which indicates that she is on a holiday trip.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0LpUaCZpas

