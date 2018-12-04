Kajal Aggarwal photos: Dressed in a Varun Bahl creation, Kajal looks mesmerising as she poses for the camera, donning a glittery halter neck blouse and a shiny golden saree Tollywood diva looks exquiste. She has complemented her reception attire with kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick, and golden jhumkas.

Glam diva Kajal Aggarwal, known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her charisma has taken social media by storm with her latest pictures. Dressed in a Varun Bahl creation, Kajal looks mesmerising as she poses for the camera, donning a glittery halter neck blouse and a shiny golden saree Tollywood diva looks exquiste. She has complemented her reception attire with kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick, and golden jhumkas.

Kajal Aggarwal has been honoured with several awards among which the diva has won the prestigious Filmfare Award in 2009 for Best Actress in the Telugu Industry for her performance in Magadheera. She has also won SIIMA Award for best actress in 2013 for her Tamil film Thuppakki. Currently, Kajal Aggarwal is promoting her upcoming film Kavacham opposite Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. Earlier this week the stars unveiled the theatrical trailer of Kavacham, which has garnered more than 1.1 million views and the count seems unstoppable. Check out the trailer here:

Kajal Aggarwal predominantly works in the Tamil and Telugu industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na in 2004 opposite Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai. In the movie, she played the role of being Aishwarya Rai’s best friend. Check out her pictures from DeepVeer reception here:

