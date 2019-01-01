Kajal Aggarwal photos: Kajal Aggarwal started her acting career 13 years back with Bollywood movie Kyun! ho, Gaya Na starring Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai In lead roles. But got her breakthrough into the south industry with her super hit film Magadheera which bagged her recognition and fame. and since then she has become a social media sensation with 9.1 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram

Tollywood fame Kajal Aggarwal who is famous for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her amazing acting skills has once again taken social media by storm with her latest pictures from an event. Dressed in a beautiful multicolored kanjivarm saree Kajal Aggarwal looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her event look with drop earrings, kohled eyes, red lipstick, and a small bindi.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Indian 2 opposite Kamal Hassan. The movie has already created a buzz among the fans as it will mark as the last movie of the south star Kamal Haasan. Take a look at the pictures from the event here:

