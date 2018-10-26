Kajal Aggarwal photos: Bollywood turned Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared her latest photos on her official Instagram account. In her latest photos, Kajal is looking simple yet stunning in a basic pink t-shirt styled with blue denim. However, it is Kajal Aggarwal's undeniable charm in the photo that is winning hearts and ruling social media. Have a look at Kajal Aggarwal's latest photos here-

Known to charm the audience with her on-screen performances, Kajal Aggarwal is also a social media sensation. Every time the stunner shares her new photo or video, it ends up taking social media by storm and winning million hearts. Mesmerising everyone with her charming looks, the Tollywood beauty took to her official Instagram account on October 26, Friday, to share her latest photo.

Donning a basic blush pink t-shirt knotted craftfully around her waist along with ripped denim, Kajal completed her look with silver hoop earrings and a black belt. As she strikes a bold pose, Kajal is leaving no stone unturned to make the fans go gaga over her latest photo. Despite its simplicity, Kajal Aggarwal is looking undeniably stunning in the photo.

As the photo takes over social media, the photo has received over 181, 891 likes. With this, the comment section under the photo has been bombarded with compliments from her fans and followers appreciating her beautiful looks and undeniable charm. Needless to say, it is Kajal Aggarwal’s these stunning photos that have turned her into a social media star.

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and subsequently rose as one of the most bankable and successful Tollywood actors with films like Temper, Magadheera, Chandamama, Mersal, Vivegam and many more.

