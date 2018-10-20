Kajal Aggarwal photos: Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is making all the right buzz with her latest photoshoot. On October 20, Kajal took to her official Instagram account to share 2 new photos from the latest photoshoot. In the photos shared by Kajal, the diva looks mesmerising on a bed of roses. Have a look at the photo shared by Kajal Aggarwal here:

Kajal Aggarwal photos: Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is a stunning and she knows it. Known for mesmerising the audience on-screen with her phenomenal acting skills, the diva is no less than a social media sensation and rules social media with her mesmerising photos. As a part of her latest photoshoot, Kajal Aggarwal shared her new photos on Saturday, October 20, and is garnering compliments from one and all due to her undeniable charm and natural beauty.

Donning a white and blue polka dot dress, Kajal is looking exquisite as she rests on a bed of roses. From the lighting, dress to Kajal herself, everything in this photo is absolute perfection. In another photo, the diva can be seen staring right into the camera and sweeping off fans off their feet. Speaking about the photo, her expressive eyes and seductive expressions are stealing all the attention, making the netizens ask for more.

Check out rest of the photos from Kajal Aggarwal’s mesmerising photoshoot:

With more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account, Kajal Aggarwal has time and again proved that she is one of the most stunning actors in recent times. Every time she shares a new photo, the diva makes sure to flutter hearts and take social media by storm.

Have a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s photos that rule over social media:

