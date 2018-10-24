Kajal Aggarwal photos: Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal is on a hit run to steal hearts with her mesmerising photos. In her latest photos shared on her official Instagram account, the diva is looking ethereal in black and white photos. Garnering more than 200K likes, the photos are slowly taking social media by storm. Take a look at Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal's latest photos here.

With her on-screen charm and phenomenal performances, Tollywood star Kajal Aggarwal has carved a place for herself in the hearts of fans. As she continues to mesmerise the audience with her acting skills and star persona, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make the fans go gaga over her on social media. Sweeping the fans off their feet, Kajal took to her official Instagram account on October 23 to share her latest photos.

Looking absolutely stunning in shades of black and white, Kajal is mesmerising one and all. In the photos, the actor can be seen donning a gorgeous top with denim and has amped up her look with soft curly hair and natural makeup. However, it is Kajal’s eyes that are stealing all the attention with an intense yet soft gaze.

Shared just a few hours, the photo has garnered more than 200K likes and is slowly but steadily taking social media by storm. Along with this, fans and followers cannot stop showering compliments on the stunning lady, appreciating her good looks and undeniable charm.

With 8.5 million fans on her official Instagram account, the diva is no less than a social media sensation. Shining at the top as one of the most bankable actors in South Film Industry, Kajal made her acting debut in the Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na in 2004 and rose to fame with her Telugu films like Temper, Magadheera and Chandamama and Tamil films like Mersal, Vivegam and many more.

