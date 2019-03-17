Kajal Aggarwal sexy photo: Kajal Aggarwal has a fan following of more than 9 million followers on Instagram and soon will be a part of 10 million club! The diva started her career 14 years back and since then has worked in more than 40 films. Take a look at her latest picture inside.

Kajal Aggarwal sexy photo: The top actress of the Tollywood as well as Bollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal needs no introduction! From her movies to her sexy photoshoots Kajal has etched a mark in the hearts of her millions of fans who are crazy over her! Recently Kajal Took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from a friends wedding dressed in a beautiful lace saree. She has complemented her look with golden jhumkas and beautiful gold choker. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 400k likes and the count seems unstoppable!

Dressed in her mom’s personal collection, Kajal looks hot in a red lace saree and plunging neckline black blouse. The Singham fame started her acting career with Hindi language film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi but didn’t get breakthrough until 2009 Magadheera. The film was sone of the highest grossing films of the year and made her a social menus sensation.

Since then Kajal Aggarwal has featured in more than 50 films, done 10 item songs and many other such advertisements. Recently, Kajal also shared another photo of hers dressed in an orange crop top. Set against the beach backdrop, kajal looks hot as ever with smokey makeup, kohled eyes, nude lipstick, and wavy hair.

See photo:

Some of her movies are- Lakshmi Kalyanam, Chandamama, Pourudu, Pazhani, Aaatadista, Saroja, Bommalattam, Arya 2, Om Shanti, Darling, Mr Perfect, Veera, Ganesh Just Ganesh, Singham, Special 26, Businessman, Dhada, Maattrraan, Thuppakki, Baadshah, All in All Azhagu Raja, Zilla, Yevadu, Temper, Khaidi no 150, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Mersal, Awe, MLA, Kavacham, Brahmotsavam, Inji Iduppazhagi, among various other movies.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Paris Paris, Komali, Indian 2, Sita and Sharwa 27. One such movie which has created a buzz among the fabs is Indian 2 which will feature Kamal Haasan in lead role.

