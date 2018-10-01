Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal has driven her fans crazy over her new avatar where she is seen posing for the camera in Cambodia. Kajal Aggarwal has been awarded filmfare award for her amazing performance in Magadheera.

Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a series of pictures from her vacation in Cambodia with her parents. Kajal Aggarwal made her Bollywood debut in 2004 opposite Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and in 2007 starred in her first Telugu film release Lakshmi Kalyanam. The very same year in 2007 she got famous for her box office hit Chandamama opposite Navdeep Palapollu, Siva Balaji, Sindhu Menon and Nagababu. Talking about her latest picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, she is currently in Thailand. Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in her black and white striped sleeveless crop top and pants set, rounding off her look with kohled eyes and glossy pink lips and her smile is to die for.

Her photos and videos go viral on social media in mere seconds and has already garnered 50,000 likes. She is one of the most bankable superstars of the Tollywood industry is famous for her versatility. She has received Filmfare award for best actress for her amazing performance in Magadheera.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently with her parents taking a break from her hectic schedule and hustle and bustle of Mumbai, let’s have a look at some of Kajal Aggarwal’s sexiest photos from her vacation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More