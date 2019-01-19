Kajal Aggarwal sexy photo: Mr. Perfect fame actress who made her fans go gaga with her amazing performance in the Tollywood romantic saga, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another alluring picture in a white shirt and denim skirts. Well, her alluring post garnered over 76k likes within an hour of its upload. If you missed Kajal Aggarwal's latest Instagram post, take a look at it here:

Kajal Aggarwal sexy photo: The stunning 33-year-old actor Kajal Aggarwal is one of the best-known personalities of Tamil cinema. The star who made her acting debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na is famous for her amazing performances in films like Arya 2, Magadheera, Darling, Mr. Perfect, Brindavanam, Singham, Thuppakki, Special 26, Govindudu Andarivadele, Khaidi No. 150, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Mersal. Well, the lady recently sang Yenaithu from the film Chakravyuha in the Kannada language.

In a white tuck in a shirt with fluffy sleeves coordinated with same colour footwear, Kajal Aggarwal in her latest Instagram post took the Internet by storm. Well, her denim mermaid style skirt and a perfect smile on the face, brought over 76k likes within an hour of its upload. Greeting her 9.2 million fans today i.e. January 19, Aggarwal’s photo definitely made a happy Saturday for her fans. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at the picture that has already set the social media on fire:

Kavacham actor will next star in the Tamil comedy-drama, Paris Paris. The film which is helmed by Ramesh Aravind and bankrolled by Manu Kumaran under the banners of Mediente International Films Ltd and Liger Commercial Brokers, will hit the theatres on February 15. She will also feature in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Komali starring Jayam Ravi, Samyukhta Hegde and K.S. Ravikumar. Apart from that, she is also gearing up for Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Bae Suzy. S. Shankar’s upcoming project produced by A. Subaskaran under the banners of Lyca Productions is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More