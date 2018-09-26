South actor Kajal Aggarwal's latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet. Dressed in an adorable white top, Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning as she poses for the camera with her priceless beautiful smile.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has more than 8.3 million followers on her Instagram account, is not only one of the most popular south actresses but is also a social media sensation all thanks to her sexy and sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account.

Kajal Aggarwal, who made her Bollywood debut in 2007 in Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi starrer Kyon! Ho Gaya Na and later became a prominent face in Tamil and Telugu film industry and featured in a number of blockbusters such as Mersal, Magadheera, Darling, Mr. Perfect, among many others. Kajal Aggarwal has also featured in some Bollywood films such as Special 26 and Singham.

Her photos and videos go viral on social media in no time and her latest photo in the white top has set social media on fire! She is one of the most bankable actresses of the south film industry and is known for her versatility. Let’s have a look at some of Kajal Aggarwal’s sexiest photos!

