Kajal Aggarwal photos: One of the most bankable and famous actresses of the Tollywood as well as Bollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal has once again taken social media by storm with her latest pictures. The diva started her acting career back in 2004 opposite Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. In the very same year, she also made her Tollywood debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam but didn’t bag much recognition. However she bagged recognition with her movie Chandamama and Magadheera which made her an overnight sensation, she bagged many awards for her amazing performance in the movie and since then she has never looked back and now is a social media sensation with more than 9.5 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal has worked with all the superstars of the Bollywood as well as south industry whether it be Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, among various others. On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has one busy year ahead as she will be seen in many movies this year. Currently, she is filming for her blockbuster hit Indian 2 where she will be featured opposite Superstar Kamal Haasan. The movie Indian 2 has already created a buzz among Kamal Hassan as well as Kajal Aggarwal fans as this will mark as the last movie of Kamal sir before he retires from the South industry.

Take a look at top 10 pictures of Kajal Aggarwal here:

