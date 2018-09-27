Tamil and Telugu actor Kajal Aggarwal's latest Instagram photo has not only set social media on fire but has also driven her millions of fans crazy! Kajal, who makes everyone's heart skip a beat with her sexy, adorable and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account has once again taken social media by storm with her recent photo which was shared by the Mersal actor on photo-sharing app Instagram on Thursday.

Tamil and Telugu actor Kajal Aggarwal’s latest Instagram photo has not only set social media on fire but has also driven her millions of fans crazy! Kajal, who makes everyone’s heart skip a beat with her sexy, adorable and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account has once again taken social media by storm with her recent photo which was shared by the Mersal actor on photo-sharing app Instagram on Thursday.

Dressed in a cute blue top with tied hair, Kajal Aggarwal looks adorable as she smiles for the camera. Her million dollar smile is to die for and her caption is even cuter! In another photo shared by Kajal, we see the Special 26 actor eating an ice-cream and her cute expressions are to die for!

Kajal has been ruling Tamil and Telugu film industry for the past many years and has also featured in many Bollywood films such as Singham, Special 26 and Kyon! Ho Gaya Na. She has more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account and her hot and sexy photos take the Internet by storm.

