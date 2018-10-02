Kajal Aggarwal is one of the sexiest Tollywood actors who makes everyone fall in love with her flawless beauty and looks. May it be her acting skills or her charming personality, she always manages to grab all headlines with her steamy and sizzling photos.

She is the perfect lady in red in this throwback photo

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the sexiest Tollywood actors who makes everyone fall in love with her flawless beauty and looks. May it be her acting skills or her charming personality, she always manages to grab all headlines with her steamy and sizzling photos. The diva, who has been ruling the Tamil and Telugu film industry for the past several years has a massive fan following on social media. On Tuesday, a throwback photo of Kajal Aggarwal started doing rounds on social media post which the photo went viral on the Internet as soon as it was circulated by her various fan pages.

Dressed in a stunning red gown, Kajal Aggarwal looks like a princess as she makes a sexy pose for the click. She is the perfect lady in red in this throwback photo that has made fans go gaga!

Kajal has not only been ruling Tamil and Telugu film industry but has also featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Special 26, Singham, among others.

She has a huge fan base and has now become a social media sensation.

