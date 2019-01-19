Kajal Aggarwal sexy photos: Kajal Aggarwal, who is one of the most gorgeous and bankable actors of Tamil and Telugu film industry, is a sensation on social media. As she kickstarts shooting for her upcoming film Indian 2, the diva has shared a series of new photos from the film's mahurat. In the photos shared by Kajal Aggarwal, the diva can be seen donning a pink saree with absolute grace and charm. As she poses for the camera, Kajal is stealing hearts with her ethnic look.

One of the most bankable and sought-after actors of Tollywood Film Industry, Kajal Aggarwal is on a hit run at the cinema screens. Delivering back to back blockbusters, Kajal has not just emerged as the queen of box office but also as the queen of hearts. Whenever she shares her new photos or videos on social media, it goes viral in no time reflecting her undeniable charm and craze among the fans. On January 19, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share photos from her upcoming film Indian 2’s mahurat and they are leaving everyone stunned.

Dressed in a blush pink saree with striped golden blouse designed by Raw Mango and Purab Paschim, Kajla’s look has been styled by her very trusted stylist Divya. To amp up the look, Kajal has paired the outfit with golden earrings and dewy makeup with a hint of pink on her lips. Looking at the photos, one can state that Kajal can carry off any look with absolute grace and charm effortlessly.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photos shared by Kajal have garnered 396K, 331K and 212K likes respectively. Making everyone go weak in the knees, the comment section under the photos have been flooded with a sea of praises and appreciation coming her way.

Along with Indian 2, the actor will be seen in upcoming films like Paris Paris and Komali. For the uninitiated, Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Queen that had actor Kangana Ranaut as the lead protagonist of the film.

