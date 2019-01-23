Kajal Aggarwal photos: Recently on January 23, 2019, Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her from the sets of Indian 2 dressed in a pink saree and golden sequined blouse. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered millions of views and the count seems unstoppable. The movie Indian 2 will mark as the second sequel of the blockbuster hit Indian which will star Kamal Hassan and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

Kajal Aggarwal sexy photos: The ever so beautiful Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her from the sets of her upcoming movie Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan. The diva started her acting career back in 2005 and in her 14-year long career, she has become a social media sensation with 9.5 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. She made her acting debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi. In the very same year, she also made her debut into the Tollywood industry with Lakshmi Kalyanam but got her breakthrough with Magadheera in 2009 which bagged her many awards for her outstanding performance.

Since then she has featured in more than 70 films among which she has worked with all the superstars of the Bollywood as well as the south industry whether it be Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, N.T. Rama Rao Jr, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar among others. Talking about her latest picture on the photo-sharing app Instagram, she is dressed in a beautiful baby pink saree with pink and golden sequined blouse. She has complemented her Indian 2 movie look with pink eyeshadow, kohled eyes, dark pink lipstick and big pearl jhumkas.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan. The movie has already created a buzz among the fans as this will mark as Kamal Haasan’s last movie. Celebrity photographer Karthik Srinivasan took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures from the Indian 2 muhrat shoot, take a look at her pictures here:

