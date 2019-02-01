Kajal Aggarwal photos: One of the beautiful actresses of the Bollywood as well as Tollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of her from her shoot. In the photo shared by diva she is dressed in designer Nupur Kanoi clothing and has been styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, and hairdo has been done by Divya Naik.

Kajal Aggarwal photos: One of the most talented actresses of the Tollywood as well Bollywood industry Kajal Aggarwal never misses a chance to amaze us with her bold looks and her style statement. Recently Singham star took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest photo shoot where she is dressed in designer Nupur Kanoi clothing and has been styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, and hairdo has been done by Divya Naik. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 284k likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her bold look.

What’s more interesting is that two other actresses have been styled in the somewhat same designer clothes. The two other actresses are-Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan and Manikarnika star Ankita Lokhande. However, all of them carried out their outfits in different yet classy ways! Take a look at the pictures of Kajal Aggarwal, Ankita Lokhande and Sara Ali Khan here:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Indian 2 opposite Kamal Hassan. The movie has already created a buzz among the fans and people are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens. The movie Indian 2 will mark as the second sequel of 1996 movie Indian.

