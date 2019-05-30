Kajal Aggarwal sexy photos: Metallic colors are back and this is a proof! Dressed in a thigh-high V neck metallic blue gown, Kajal Aggarwal is a sight to behold in this beautiful ensemble. Kajal Aggarwal started her career back in 2005 with Kyun Ho Gaya Na with Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai.

Kajal Aggarwal sexy photos: The ever so gorgeous diva Kajal Aggarwal needs no introduction be it her songs or her Bollywood and Tollywood hit films, Magadheera actor Kajal Aggarwal is a sight to behold in her latest Instagram pictures. Dressed in a metallic blue deep plunging V-neck gown. Kajal has captioned her post as- Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep. -Scott Adams and has complemented her look with wavy hair, kohled eyes, metallic blue eyeshadow, and glossy red lipstick.

The picture has already crossed 233k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beuaty. Designed by Shivani Jain, makeup and hair by lcharan and Divya Naik, styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Kajal is a charmer and these photos are proof! She started her cato=ing career back in 2005 with Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai starrer Kyun! Ho Gaya Na? However, she didn’t bag recognition until the later years and one such movie which made her the social media sensation she is now is multi starrer big budget movie Magadheera!

Well, if you still haven’t seen her pictures in metallic blue thigh-high slit gown, don’t worry we are here! Take a look at her pictures from her latest photoshoot here:

Kajal has worked in more than fifty films both Tollywood and Bollywood in her fifteen year plus acting career. Some of her movies which have brought her awards are- Lakshmi Kalyanam, Chandamama, Porudu, Pazhani, Aatadista, Saroja, Modhi Vilayadu, Arya 2, Om Shanti, Darling, Veera, Singham, Dhada, Businessman, Naayak, Special 26, Baadshah, among many more.

