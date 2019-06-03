One of the most adored and loved celebrities from the south, Kajal Aggarwal is once again grabbing headlines with her Instagram photos and videos. The Singham star is dressed in a pink bodycon dress and is posing along the Marine drive in Mumbai, see photos inside.

Kajal Aggarwal sexy photos: Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular South Indian actresses who keep dominating the headlines for her sexy Instagram photos or videos. The internet sensation who has a fan following of more than 10 million followers on Instagram recently shared a series of pictures from her latest photo shoot, and oh boy! she is a sight to behold!

This time too the diva has taken the Instagram by storm with her astonishing clicks. Dressed in a bodycon pink dress and white sneakers, Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning. Well, this is not the first time she impressed fans with her beautiful looks, she keeps on doing then everyone now and then. Here is the latest Instagram post of Kajal Aggarwal which will make you fall in love with her!

The post has already crossed 150k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beuaty. She has complemented her look with kohled eyes, shimmery black eyeshadow, and glossy pink lipstick. Take a look at her hot pictures here:

A perfect combination of elegance and class Kajal Aggarwal knows how to amp it up with her looks. She keeps experimenting with her wardrobe and doesn’t feel shy to flaunt it.

Kajal Aggarwal established her career in the Telegu and Tamil Industry and has been nominated for four Filmfare awards south. Kajal Aggarwal started her acting career in 2004 with Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai and her first Telugu movie released in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam which bagged her recognition! Some of her movies which have made her the internet star she is now are- Magadheera, Chandamama, Porudu, Pazhani, Aatadista, Saroja, Arya 2, Om Shanti, Veera, Dhada, Singham, Thuppakki, Naayak, Special 26, and many more such films.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is having one busy year with back to back movies such as- Paris Paris, Komali, Ranarangam and Indian 2.

