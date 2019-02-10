Tollywood actor who rose to fame with her work in Mr. Perfect is driving fans crazy with her hot and happening photos. The diva keeps on hogging headlines as she manages to create a buzz every time with her sexy stills. The actor started her career with Telegu and Tamil films and now she has even gained popularity in Bollywood.

The gorgeous lady stepped into Bollywood in the year 2004 with the movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and since then she never looked back. Kajal Aggarwal has been a part of many successful hits but her fashion statement never fails to amaze her fans. Time and again, she shares photos from her astonishing shoots and leisure selfies and it surfaces on the internet for a long time. The official Instagram account of Kajal Aggarwal is full of these stunning pics but one of these photoshoots will surely leave you breathless. Shared by one of her fan pages, these photos of Kajal aught our attention today and will steal your heart away. Donning a gorgeous striped bodycon dress, Kajal Aggarwal is posing beautifully. Take a look!

Kajal Aggarwal was born in 1985 and initially started off as a model. Shot to fame with her movie Chandamama, Kajal Aggarwal made everyone a fan of her. Gearing up for her next release Kavacham, the actor is leaving no stones unturned in promoting it. The movie is directed by Ramesh Aravind and is bankrolled by Manu Kumaran.

