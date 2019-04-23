one of the most loved and adored celebrities from South, Kajal Aggarwal is once again topping the headlines. With her stunning Instagram photos and videos, the actor sets the internet ablaze. This time too, Kajal Aggarwal is impressing fans with her super-adorable candid photograph on Instagram, take a look!

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the hottest south Indian actors who keeps on hogging headlines for her sexy Instagram photos. The social media timeline of Kajal Aggarwal is full of these astonishing clicks and she keeps on adding gems to it. The diva is quite popular for her superb styling and fashion sense and keeps on garnering praises from the same. Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 10 million on Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal leaves no chance to sway her fans away.

This time too, the diva has taken the internet by a storm with her astonishing photo update. Just a few hours ago, Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking absolutely stunning. Donning a gorgeous floral dress and carrying the boho look along with it, Kajal Aggarwal is looking super hot. Well, this is not the first time she has impressed fans with her beautiful looks, she keeps on doing that every now and then. Here’s the latest Instagram post of Kajal Aggarwal which will make you fall in love with her!

A perfect combination of elegance and class, Kajal Aggarwal knows how to amp it up with her attire. The style and glam game of Kajal is quite strong and she is not shy to show it. Experimenting with different wardrobe styles, Kajal Aggarwal gives inspiration to many people out there.

The actor is prominently known for her work in Telugu and Tamil film industries and has even been nominated for many reputed awards. She stepped into Bollywood in the year 2004 with the movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… and soon after that, she made her Telugu film debut with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam in the year 2007. She even received several accolades including SIIMA Award for Best Actress (Critics) – Tamil for Thuppakki in the year 2013 and Youth Icon of South Indian Cinema in the same year.

