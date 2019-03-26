Kajal Aggarwal has featured in many Bollywood as well as south movies and has created a mark in the industry with her killer moves and her acting skills. One such movie of the star is Janatha Garage starring junior NTR, Samantha, and many other such big names of the south Industry. Take a look at her dance songs and videos inside.

Kajal Aggarwal sexy video: One of the popular actresses of the Tamil industry Kajal Aggarwal has set the internet on fire again with her sexy moves and her killer body. From her sexy photoshoots to her acting skills Kajal is a social media sensation with more than 10 million followers on Instagram. One such song of the diva which has won the hearts of millions of fans is Pakka Local from the movie Janatha Garage featuring JR NTR, Samantha, Moghanlala and many more actors.

The song has crossed 20 million view son YuTube and will soon touch 25 Million! The song has been crooned by Geetha Madhuri, Sagar, Directed by Devi Sri Prasad, lyrics have been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and bankrolled under the music label Lahari Music.

Some other songs of the movie Janatha garage are- Atu Hitech, hello, Nenu Pakka, Theme, and Pilla Ne Body.

Kajal Aggarwal started her acting career with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but didn’t get her breakthrough until 2007 and 2008. In 2008 she featured in two back to back hits- Magadheera, Lakshmi Kalyanam, and Chandamama which made her a social media sensation with more than 10 million followers.

In her very long acting career, she has featured in more than 40 multilingual movies. Some movies of the tar are- 100% love, MLA, Awe, Mersal, Govindudu Andarivadele, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Kavalai Vendam, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Temper, Maari, Jilla, Yevadu, among others.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Paris Paris which is a Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit movie Queen. She will also be seen in Komali, Indian 2, Sita, and Sharwa 27. One of the much-anticipated movies of the year 2020 is Indian 2 which will also star Kamal Haasan in lead role and will mark as the last film of the star.

