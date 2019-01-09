Kajal Aggarwal songs: Kajal Aggarwal in her 15-year long career has featured in many item numbers and has worked with all the superstars of the industry whether it be Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan among others. Some of the best songs of Kajal Aggarwal from 2018 are listed below.

Kajal Aggarwal songs: Social media sensation Kajal Aggarwal has once again set internet ablaze with her hot photo shoots and her sizzling dance moves. The diva started her acting career back in 2005 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite then lovebirds- Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi. Though she didn’t have much of a role then in the movie but it bagged her recognition. In the very same year she made her debut into the Tollywood industry with the movie Lakshmi Kalyanam. However, the movie didn’t do well at the box office. In 2009 Kajal Aggarwal did two back to back box office hits- Magadheera and Chandamama which made her a superstar in the Tollywood industry.

Kajal Aggarwal in her 15-year long career has featured in many item numbers and has worked with all the superstars of the industry whether it be Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan among others. Some of the best songs of Kajal Aggarwal from 2018 are listed below. Take a look

1. Businessman Movie songs- Chandamama Song

2. Pakka Local from Janatha Garage

3. Mujh Mein Tu from Special 26

4. Govindudu Andarivadele from Gulabi Kallu

5. Diwali Deepaanni

