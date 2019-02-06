Kajal Aggarwal is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry who is best known for her phenomenal role in Tamil and Telugu films. The hottie keeps uploading her stylish photos on Instagram and masters the talent of drawing the attention of her fans with her stunning looks. Recently, her throwback picture in traditional attire is winning hearts on the Internet, have a look

Kajal Aggarwal hot photos: Tamil and Telugu star Kajal Aggarwal is best known for setting the Internet on fire with her bold looks, stylish trends and looks. The Internet sensation leaves no chance of sparkling her talent on-screen with her talent and skills. Recently, the actor’s throwback picture, dolled up in a traditional attire has gone viral. She is looking flamboyant dressed in a beige colour lehenga. Flaunting her belly, the actor stuns everyone with her stunning looks and expressions. Moreover, her choker traditional set is giving a royal and ethnic look and the picture is currently winning millions of hearts on social media.

The hottie has about 9.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite. The year 2009 proved to be a game changer in the life of the hardworking actor as her movie Magadheera ranked to be one of the highest grossing Telugu films. She also appeared in Bollywood, with the movie Singham in the year 2011.

Kajal is counted amongst one of the most versatile actors and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. Good news for her fans is the actor will next be seen on-screens with the movie Paris Paris which is a remake of Kangana Ranaut’s movie Queen. She is also working on her next release Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.

