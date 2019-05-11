Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia photos: Tollywood is full of astonishing beauties and two of the most popular gorgeous ladies are Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia. In the latest pictures, the divas can be seen posing together, looking sizzling as ever. Both the actors shared these candid clicks on their official Instagram accounts. Take a look!

The hot and happening glam dolls, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia are taking the internet by a storm as they pose with each other giggling and enjoying. While Kajal can be seen donning a stunning floral bodycon dress, Tamannaah Bhatia is swaying fans in a stylish yellow dress. Both the ladies are undoubtedly looking stunning! Take a look at their photos together!

While these photos were posted by Kajal Aggarwal, even Tamannaah Bhatia took to her official Instagram account to post a candid video of them in which they can be seen posing for the camera. The actors seem to have a lot of fun with each other. Soon after they posted these photos, fans started showering praises and comments on the photos. After seeing this incredible collaboration for a photo shoot, the fans are demanding an on-screen collaboration too.

Even Kajal Aggarwal spoke on this with her quirky caption when she wrote that why should they wait for a perfect script to get into a frame together. Well, we agree! The beautiful collaboration of Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia have made us all believe that they look happy with each other and two actors don’t need a film to become friends. But, fans are still hoping to see them together on silver screens very soon.

One of the major similarities between Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia is that both of them have worked for Bollywood too and gripped a massive fan following there.

