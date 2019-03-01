Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannah Bhatia, Rakul Preet, and Samantha Akkineni photo: Rakul Preet Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of the four of them smiling for the cameras, dressed in beautiful elegant attires. The post in a span of just a few minuted has garnered 50k likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments.

Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannah Bhatia, Rakul Preet, and Samantha Akkineni photo: The four hottest and sexiest actresses of the south industry come together for an event, and their fans can’t stop themselves to see more videos and photos from the celebration! Recently, Rakul Preet took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of the four of them smiling for the cameras, dressed in beautiful elegant attires. The post in a span of just a few minuted has garnered 50k likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments.

Talking about Kajal Aggarwal who started her career with Hindi language film Kyun Ho Gaya Na has made a mark in the industry and is one of the most googled south movie actress with more than 9 million followers on Instagram.

On the other hand, Baahubali fame Tamannah Bhatia started her career back in 2005 with Hindi movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and since then has worked in more than 30 films.

Yaariyan fame Rakul Preet Singh who made her Bollywood debut with Neha Kakkar’s ex-boyfriend Himanshu Kohli made her acting debut in 2009 with Kannada language movie Gilli.

Whereas Samantha Akkineni started her acting career back in 2010 with Telugu movie Ye Maaya Chesave but didn’t bag recognition until 2011 and 2012.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, Tamannah Bhatia will have one busy year ahead of her with back to back three movies lined up- That Is Mahalakshmi, Devi 2, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khamoshi. Whereas Rakul Preet has two Hindi language movies lined up- Marajaavan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and De De Pyaar De. And Samantha Akkineni will be featuring in Telugu and Tamil language movie- Super Deluxe, Majili and O baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave.

