One of the most popular actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industry, Kajal Aggarwal has been taking social media by storm with her stunning and breathtaking photos and her latest pic in a floral print dress has set the Internet on fire!

Kajal Aggarwal has more than 9.4 million followers on her official Instagram account

Popular south actress Kajal Aggarwal has been steaming it up on photo-sharing app Instagram with her stunning and sultry photos which she keeps posting every now and then. In the latest picture shared by the Special 26 actress, Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in a pink floral print dress. Her sun-kissed photo is way too cute and her innocent smile is to die for! Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most sensational actresses who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Although she is best known for her work in Tamil and Telugu movies, she has also featured in a number of Hindi films Kyun…! Ho Gaya Na, Special 26, Singham, among a few others.

She is popularly known for her phenomenal work in films like Lakshmi Kalyanam, Mersal, Khaidi No. 150, Govindudu Andarivadele, Naan Mahaan Alla, Modhi Vilayadu, among many others. Kajal Aggarwal has more than 9.4 million followers on her official Instagram account and has a huge fan following across the country.

Kajal Aggarwal has featured in a number of blockbusters and is one of the most popular actresses. She is also a social media sensation and keeps sharing her stunning photos as well as videos. Here are some of her breathtaking photos:

